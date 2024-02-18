3 obvious next-team-fits for Chicago Bears who won’t be back
By Lior Lampert
2. Cody Whitehair joins Big Blue
Cody Whitehair has been an iron man for the Bears during his time with the franchise, starting in 118 of 124 games. The former Pro Bowler spent time across the entire interior offensive line this season, playing both guard positions and center.
Whitehair struggled mightily in 2023, posting a career-low PFF grade (45.0), but he will get a chance at a fresh start in 2024 as a versatile veteran lineman who could fill multiple spots along the offensive front when necessary.
This past season, the New York Giants boasted arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL, especially in terms of pass blocking. In 2023, the G-Men allowed the most sacks per game (5.0) while boasting the highest quarterback sack percentage (14.10) in the NFL by a wide margin.
Justin Pugh, who was signed “straight off the couch,” immediately stepped into an every-down role for the Giants – a clear indication of how desperately the team lacked bodies along the interior offensive line.
Turning 32 this offseason, Whitehair would have a shot at a starting job and provide a boost to a Giants offensive line that needs players other than Andrew Thomas to help keep Daniel Jones upright upon his return from a torn ACL.