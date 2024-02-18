3 obvious next-team-fits for Chicago Bears who won’t be back
These three Chicago Bears who won't be back next season should have no shortage of suitors.
By Lior Lampert
To free up space for this offseason, the Chicago Bears are parting ways with veteran players who were once viewed as prominent figures of the franchise.
Per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears have released former Pro Bowl guard Cody Whitehair and 2018 All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, opening up nearly $21.5 million in cap space for Chicago ahead of free agency next month.
Whitehair was selected by the Bears and they're the only team he’s ever known since taking him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Like Whitehair, Jackson has spent his entire career in Chicago after being chosen in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. They will both hit the open market and should each garner the attention of multiple suitors.
Lastly, the Bears have until May 2024 to exercise the fifth-year option of 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields, who the franchise could look to move on from considering they have an opportunity to hand-pick his successor with the first overall pick in this year’s draft.
Assuming Chicago elects to select their next franchise signal-caller, which simultaneously gives them more financial flexibility by having a quarterback on a rookie contract and a fresh start at the league’s most important position, Fields will be playing elsewhere next season.
While these three players won’t be back for the Bears in 2024, they could serve as immediate plug-and-play options for other teams around the league.
3. Eddie Jackson to the Bay Area
After falling short in Super Bowl LVIII, it is back to the drawing board for the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers were relatively dominant on both sides of the ball throughout the 2023 campaign, but one area of the field where they could stand to benefit from an upgrade in player personnel is the secondary. San Francisco’s defensive unit ranked 21st in opponent completion percentage (66.04) and 30th in completions allowed per game (24.5).
Tashuan Gipson, who started 16 games for the 49ers at safety this season, turns 34 in August and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
In comes Eddie Jackson, a former All-Pro safety who is still a capable veteran defensive back at this stage of his career albeit not the caliber of player he once was.
Jackson, who comes from a base 4-3 defensive scheme in Chicago, would fit in seamlessly with a 49ers unit predicated on the same alignment.
Injuries have plagued Jackson in recent years, missing multiple games in each of the past three seasons, but when’s on the field he’s still finding ways to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks and receivers as a ballhawk who needs to be accounted for at all times.
The Bay Area would be an ideal landing spot for Jackson and a great fit alongside a ferocious group of pass rushes and a 49ers roster that is amongst the most talented in the NFL.