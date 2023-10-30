3 offseason signings the Lakers may already regret
While some of the Lakers' offseason additions have already begun to gel with the team, others haven't. The Lakers might want a do-over on these three.
By Kdelaney
1. Cam Reddish
Cam Reddish's minutes have been dwindling every night, and it isn't because the Lakers are blowing teams out. Despite playing for four different teams in seven seasons, many thought Reddish would be a good fit for the Lakers. Reddish signed a two-year, $4.63 million contract with Los Angeles this July. However, if his first three games are any indication, things aren't running as smoothly as Reddish and the Lakers had hoped.
Reddish played 35 minutes in his first three games combined. After 35 minutes, Reddish contributed 11 points, six rebounds, and one block. Keep in mind, that's through three games. Despite Cam's willingness to take shots, he's not always efficient, as he's shooting 17 percent from 3 this season. For instance, during the Laker's last game at Sacramento, Reddish finished with one rebound and shot 0-of-2 from the field.
On paper, Reddish should help this Lakers team in many ways. He's a 6-foot-7 wing, with athleticism and skills at both ends of the floor. However, to many's disappointment, it's mainly been the same from Cam Reddish so far.