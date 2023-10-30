3 offseason signings the Lakers may already regret
While some of the Lakers' offseason additions have already begun to gel with the team, others haven't. The Lakers might want a do-over on these three.
By Kdelaney
2. Gabe Vincent
This summer, there was a lot of buzz about the Lakers signing Gabe Vincent, especially after his outstanding postseason performance with the Miami Heat. In last year's playoffs, Vincent averaged nearly 13 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 rebounds. He also shot 40 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep. This July, Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lakers. Unfortunately, playoff Gabe Vincent is nowhere to be found.
Three games into the regular season, Gabe Vincent has consistently underperformed for the purple and gold. He's shooting an astounding 0 percent from beyond the arc. Yep, you read that right. Vincent is 0-11 on the season so far — and that's not to say he hasn't shot the ball either. With a total of 89 minutes logged, Vincent has only contributed 15 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds. To put those numbers in perspective, LeBron James finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists just in last night's loss to the Sacramento Kings.
As of now, Vincent is shooting 33.3 percent from the field, and hasn't really looked comfortable with the Lakers yet. It is an 82-game season and Vincent still has time to prove himself, but it's safe to say the Lakers are definitely regretting their decision right now. Especially since the lack of 3-point shooting from Vincent is clearly a major factor in the team's early season struggles.