3 offseason signings the Lakers may already regret
While some of the Lakers' offseason additions have already begun to gel with the team, others haven't. The Lakers might want a do-over on these three.
By Kdelaney
The Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to be much better this season, with upgraded depth to help escape the early struggles of last season. Instead, they've gotten off to a 1-2 start and several of the players signed or re-signed this summer have looked like a disaster. Things could change, but the Lakers might already have buyers remorse on these three.
3. D'Angelo Russell
In the aftermath of last season's trade deadline, D'Angelo Russell was brought to LA. He spent his first two NBA seasons with the Lakers as a point guard. However, after a rocky start to the 23-24 season, the question remains — what will Russell's future hold?
During last year's regular season, D'Lo averaged 17 points, six assists, and almost three rebounds in 17 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. Russell also shot a healthy 48 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc. Then, during the Lakers' 16-game postseason run, Russell's efficiency dropped. His field goal and 3-point percentage dipped from 41 percent to 31 percent. Now, three games into the 2023-24 season, Russell's numbers continue to dip.
The Lakers re-signed D'Angelo Russell in July. According to Spotrac, Russell signed a two-year contract worth $36 million. The contract included a 2024-25 player's option and $1.4 million in incentives. Hopefully, this is just an unlucky string of games for D'Lo. Because, as of now, the Lakers are 1-2 and Russell is shooting 22 percent from 3-point range and has yet to shoot higher than 38.5 percent from the field. Though he's still averaging 14 points, 7 assists, and three rebounds, Russell isn't playing the high-level, crafty, and decisive style of play we're used to. All in all, D'Angelo Russell's performance thus far this season has been underwhelming and something he will need to address quickly.