3 Ohio State Buckeyes who deserve more playing time after Week 2
The Buckeyes shouldn't stay stagnant after two wins. There's room for improvement with personnel changes.
Ohio State Buckeyes who deserve more playing time: No. 1 Luke Montgomery
When it comes down to it, the Buckeye offense needs a lot more help than the defense. It all starts on the offensive line where San Diego State transfer Josh Simmons has struggled to impress at left tackle.
There will be message board debates for hours about whether or not Kyle McCord should start over Devin Brown at quarterback. There will be back-and-forth conversations about the pecking order at running back. However, a functioning offensive line would make all of those arguments moot.
It would go a long way for McCord if he didn't have to worry about the left tackle letting in pressure half the time. The offense as a whole would look more dangerous if left tackle wasn't an issue. But it is.
So where can the Buckeyes turn if Simmons isn't getting the job done? Simmons' direct backup is Tegra Tshabola, who should certainly get the chance to prove he can outperform the starter. However, the more exciting solution would be to move freshman right tackle Luke Montgomery over to fill that role.
Montgomery received rave reviews over the offseason. The Ohio product looks like he's already ready to contribute.
There's only so much time for the Buckeyes to experiment before they take on Notre Dame on Sept. 23. The Week 3 contest against Western Kentucky would be the perfect opportunity for Montgomery to play and maybe even win the job.