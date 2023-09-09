3 Ohio State Buckeyes who deserve more playing time after Week 2
The Buckeyes shouldn't stay stagnant after two wins. There's room for improvement with personnel changes.
Ohio State Buckeyes who deserve more playing time: No. 2 Sonny Styles
Sonny Styles is a young player. On paper, it makes sense why the Buckeyes might put more experienced players on the field for key third downs. But they need to stop.
Styles shouldn't be coming off the field like he did early against Youngstown State when Cameron Martinez got burned on third-and-short in the first quarter. Later on that drive, on another third down, Lathan Ransom was on the field instead of No. 6. He gave up the conversion.
That's not to say that Styles solves everything for the Buckeyes, but he's the kind of player Ohio State will want to rely on down the line. Letting him get those key reps in these early games matters.
Against Youngstown State, Styles had four tackles, including a highlight-reel hit that showed off his hard-nosed physicality. He's a versatile, tone-setting playmaker on defense. Let him make plays, regardless of the down or situation.