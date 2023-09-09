3 Ohio State Buckeyes who deserve more playing time after Week 2
The Buckeyes shouldn't stay stagnant after two wins. There's room for improvement with personnel changes.
The Ohio State Buckeyes moved to 2-0 in Week 2 with a victory over Youngstown State. When you're a 45-point favorite, a 35-7 win isn't going to leave anyone feeling particularly content though.
The Buckeyes have national title aspirations, but their offense doesn't even look Big Ten championship level just yet. The defense is closer after allowing just 10 points in the first two weeks, but that doesn't mean there isn't improvement possible on that side of the ball as well.
Which Ohio State players can help fix those issues?
Ohio State Buckeyes who deserve more playing time: No. 3 Caden Curry
Caden Curry is playing behind players like Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau but he should be starting.
The sophomore defensive end isn't blowing up the stat sheet. After posting a tackle for loss and four total tackles against Indiana, Curry didn't log a tackle against Youngstown State. But what he brings to the defense goes beyond stats.
Curry is Ohio State's best edge defender when it comes to the run. He reliably holds the edge and makes the defensive line unit as a whole look more stout because of it. Tuimoloau is far more inconsistent while Curry looks like a more explosive pass rusher than Sawyer.
Defensive line play has been the key to many Ohio State successes in the past. Curry could be something special if Ohio State lets him be.