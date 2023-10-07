3 Orioles most to blame for crushing Game 1 loss to Rangers
The Baltimore Orioles got off on the wrong foot in the ALDS against the Texas Rangers because three key figures were off the mark in Game 1.
1. Brandon Hyde
Brandon Hyde has done a helluva job with the Orioles this year, but his first playoff outing was a total dud.
The decision to pinch-hit Adam Frazier in the fourth for Jordan Westburg was a headscratcher. Frazier didn't need three at-bats in the game over Westburg, nor does he bring exceptional defense to the table. Where was the upgrade by having Frazier in?
Hyde also pinch hit Ryan O'Hearn for Ramon Urias in the bottom of the seventh. O'Hearn was 0-for-23 over the last eight games of the regular-season. With a man on first, Hyde can't have expected much from him in a key moment of the game.
Finally, Hyde had a role in Henderson's decision to attempt that steal in the ninth inning. The player said the coach called for it. The manager called it a "miscommunication." Video of Hyde in the dugout after it all went down seemed to show him mouthing a NSFW phrase that suggests he was out of the loop. Either way, it was a huge blunder in the game that any manager is ultimately responsible for.
The Orioles can bounce back on Sunday in Game 2, but their home field advantage is now gone unless they can steal one in Arlington.