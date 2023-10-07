3 Orioles most to blame for crushing Game 1 loss to Rangers
The Baltimore Orioles got off on the wrong foot in the ALDS against the Texas Rangers because three key figures were off the mark in Game 1.
2. Adam Frazier
Adam Frazier came into the game in the bottom of the fourth inning as a pinch hitter. He was anything but clutch when the Orioles needed him to be.
Frazier's first at-bat was with men on first and second. He worked into a 2-0 count and stranded them on a pop up. Even worse, he had a man on first in his second at-bat with a 3-0 count. He blew that with a fly out as well. Finally, Frazier represented the final out in the game with a ground out to third.
He got into good positions against pitchers who were struggling to put things in the zone but he wasted those opportunities.
The pinch hitter was given a huge responsibility in a playoff game for the Orioles. He didn't do a thing to suggest he deserves to be in that spot again.
But Frazier didn't put himself in the game. The person who did deserves a far bigger piece of the blame....