3 outside-the-box replacements for ousted Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker
Michigan State will likely be looking for a long-term replacement for Mel Tucker and they may need to get creative to find the right fit. These names could be the difference.
By Drew Koch
Outside-the-box Mel Tucker replacements for Michigan State: 1. Former Florida HC Dan Mullen
Here's a name that not many college football pundits are throwing out, but it's one that Michigan State should certainly be interested in. In fact, being that Dan Mullen being out of work at the moment would allow for Michigan State to bring him onboard right now.
Mullen spend a lot of time in the SEC, but things didn't work out for him at the University of Florida, and the 51-year-old is currently a broadcaster. But we all know that Mullen is a coach at heart, and it would take much to sway him back to the college football sidelines.
Mullen is an Urban Meyer disciple, serving under him at the University of Utah and the University of Florida. Mullen then landed in Starkville as the head coach for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2009.
Dan Mullen spent nine seasons at Mississippi State and led the Bulldogs to eight consecutive bowl games while going 69-46. Three times, Mullen was able to guide his team to the Top 25 in the final AP Poll.
Mullen rode his success at Mississippi State to the head job at Florida and won over 10 games twice during his four-year tenure. A down year in 2021 (5-6) saw Mullen handed the pink slip, but he still holds win-loss record of 103-61 as a head coach, plus a winning record (55-54) in the SEC.
It's surprising that Dan Mullen is still unemployed at this time, but a midseason opening at Michigan State could be his opportunity to become a head coach once again.