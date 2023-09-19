3 outside-the-box replacements for ousted Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker
Michigan State will likely be looking for a long-term replacement for Mel Tucker and they may need to get creative to find the right fit. These names could be the difference.
By Drew Koch
Outside-the-box Mel Tucker replacements for Michigan State: 2. Ohio State OC Brian Hartline
This could be a two-for-one for Michigan State. Brian Hartline is revered as one of the bright offensive minds in college football. A former NFL wide receiver, the Ohio State offensive coordinator could bring a high-octane attack to East Lansing and weaken one of the Spartans' chief rivals.
Hartline experienced moderate success during his time in the NFL, spending several years with the Miami Dolphins before retiring after the 2015 season. Hartline then joined Ohio State's coaching staff as a graduate assistant and has slowly risen up the ranks of the Buckeye's coaching hierarchy.
Hartline is currently the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at OSU. Hartline has been instrumental in the development of some of the NFL's top talent, including Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Marvin Harrison Jr. will soon join that group, as the son of the Indianapolis Colts Hall of Famer will likely go among the Top 5 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The question is whether or not Brian Hartline would actually leave his alma mater to become the head coach for one of Ohio State's biggest rivals. Hartline is just 36 years and is likely to get a lot of looks later this year once schools begin to search for an upgrade at the head coaching position. MSU should have Hartline on their short list.