3 overreactions Steelers fans have to get out of their system after awful playoff loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another heartbreaking playoff loss, with their last playoff victory coming in 2016.
Overreaction: "Mason Rudolph is the long-term answer at quarterback!"
This may seem like a blasphemous statement to most fans, but after Mason Rudolph led the Steelers to the playoffs down the stretch, this has become a serious statement made across the franchise. It may be more of a "Kenny Pickett isn't the answer" rather than Mason Rudolph is.
But it's still something that has been brought up, with Rudolph entering free agency. Steelers fans are turning to any option at quarterback besides their projected QB1, Kenny Pickett. Rudolph is just the hottest name on the list because of his late-season heroics. But how much of that success was due to his play? Was it enough to make him some sort of long-term option for Pittsburgh?
The answer to that is no. Rudolph undoubtedly showed the ability to keep Pittsburgh in football games, while beating three teams that the Steelers should have beaten. Rudolph, much like Pickett, was out there to keep the Steelers in the game, prioritize ball security, and let the rest of the team do the heavy carrying. For the most part, Rudolph did look like the Steelers' best option for the playoffs last season, both by the stats and by the eye test.
This isn't to say the long-term option is Kenny Pickett either. Barring some unforeseen development, both of these quarterbacks haven't shown the characteristics it takes to win a Super Bowl just yet. This is just to say that the Steelers shouldn't look to Rudolph (or Pickett) as the long-term option as the team's quarterback.