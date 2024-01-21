3 overreactions Steelers fans have to get out of their system after awful playoff loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another heartbreaking playoff loss, with their last playoff victory coming in 2016.
Overreaction: "The Steelers should trade Diontae Johnson and/or George Pickens!"
This idea has gained steam on both of these players, largely for the same reasons. The fan base sees drama and selfishness from both Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, with these two players being held under a magnifying glass because of this. Anything these players do is scrutinized by the entire fanbase.
But the Steelers wide receiver depth brings huge concern to moving either of these players. Past Johnson and Pickens, the Steelers have used Calvin Austin, Allen Robinson and Miles Boykin. These three players combined for 477 yards on 54 catches in 2023. Pickens and Johnson combined for 1857 yards on 114 catches last season.
The idea of moving these players is a complete knee-jerk reaction to young players showing selfishness. These situations can often be handled in-house instead of resorting to dumping these two off for mid-round picks, opting to pursue a wide receiver in the draft, especially when the team has much bigger needs.
George Pickens is still on his rookie contract until 2026 while Johnson is signed until 2025. If Pittsburgh is able to land another promising wide receiver in the draft, they may move one of these players, but it can't be done in a knee-jerk, emotional overreaction.
The frustration shown can be partially understood by most fans. They haven't been dealt a very good hand when it comes to quarterback or offensive coordinator. Perhaps with a more stable offense, some in-house conversations and the maturity that develops with age and experience, these two can remain with the franchise for the next few years as Pittsburgh revitalizes their offense.