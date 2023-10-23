3 Packers who deserve to be benched or fired after 2-4 start
The Packers came out of the bye week and promptly lost to the one-win Broncos on the road. This can't keep on the way it's currently going.
2. Jordan Love, QB
There is no way that Jordan Love is getting benched. In essence, the 2023 season in Green Bay belongs to the former first-round pick at quarterback. As mentioned, though, this is about players who deserve to be benched or fired -- and the way Love has played, it's benching-worthy to this point.
Much like with McDuffie if you're just box score scouting, you might not think that Love had that bad of a day. He finished the game going 21-of-31 for 180 yards with two touchdowns and an interceptions. Outside of the late, game-sealing turnover and the low yards per attempt, that's not that bad of a day right?
When you start to peel off the layers of his numbers, though, it looks worse and worse.
For starters, one of his touchdown throws, the second of the day to take the 17-16 lead that went to Jayden Reed, is likely an incompletion or turnover more often than not. He tried to change arm slots to hit Romeo Doubs on a slant, but threw it behind his target. Doubs then tipped it in the air and the ball fell mercifully into the arms of the rookie Reed for the score.
Beyond that, though, Love's most concerning trend has continued: He can't push the ball down the field. He was 0-for-3 on Sunday on throws 20+ yards down the field, including the pick. He's now an appalling 6-of-27 for no touchdowns and three interceptions on such throws over his first six games as QB1.
Since his great start as he threw six touchdowns with no interceptions over his first two games, Love has thrown four touchdowns with seven interceptions over the last four games. And let's not forget, his pedestrian-or-worse game in Week 7 was against one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the Broncos.
Perhaps Love can turn it around over the final 11 games of the season. But the returns thus far indicate that the Packers might be looking for a replacement for the replacement just one year into the post-Aaron Rodgers era.