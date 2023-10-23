3 Packers who deserve to be benched or fired after 2-4 start
The Packers came out of the bye week and promptly lost to the one-win Broncos on the road. This can't keep on the way it's currently going.
1. Matt LaFleur, HC and Joe Barry, DC
One could pretty easily argue that Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry came into the 2023 season on the hot seat. He's drawn the ire of fans for quite a while now. And though the Broncos weren't going crazy offensively, particularly Russell Wilson, the run defense remains a bonafide problem for Green Bay.
Subsequently, the calls for Barry to be ousted won't be stopping soon, and rightfully so. Of course, with the injuries piled up on that side of the ball, it's likely that the DC will get yet another pass and hang onto his job for a least a little while longer.
The bigger question, however, is if Matt LaFleur should be starting to feel the hot seat a bit. Joseph Rowan of Lombardi Ave. asked that question after the loss to the Raiders prior to the bye week, but it's starting to look even more like a viable inquiry.
LaFleur has been heralded as a great offensive mind in the league. If that's the case, though, then why isn't the offense working and why aren't some of the problems being fixed? Yes, there's a chance that part of it is a Jordan Love issue, without question. Having said that, LaFleur isn't scheming to make that less of an issue. The most obvious example would be the Packers averaging 4.7 yards per carry for the game, but still allowing Love to throw the ball 31 times in this game.
Green Bay ranked 22nd in Yards per Play coming into Week 7 and, against a Denver defense conceding 440+ yards per game on the season, they managed a paltry 331 yards. LaFleur has to take a boatload of blame for that, especially when we see Love making similar mistakes -- even after the bye -- receivers running wrong routes, and numerous other issues.
Again, I don't expect LaFleur to be fired or maybe even to be on the hot seat. Having said that, his performance on the sidelines this season has left way too much to be desired.