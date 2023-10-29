3 Packers to blame for fourth-straight loss with season teetering on the edge
The Packers haven't won since their electric comeback win in Week 3. Here's who is to blame for this week's L.
By Josh Wilson
Matt LaFleur
The Packers are an ugly team to watch right now. Nothing is clicking as the team has now lost four games since it pulled off a huge comeback win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. It's not quantifiable, but it's hard to say anyone in the Packers building appears to want it. The culture is shot, the energy is just not there. That, to me, is a coaching problem, with Matt LaFleur deserving of the blame.
On the field, the team, as a whole, could be characterized as undisciplined and unprepared. Check out this play where no one seems to be on the same page about what's going on:
Plays like this look like the results of practice not being taken seriously. That falls on LaFleur and the coaching staff.
That one play paints an illustrating picture of why there's one notable absence from the blame game for the Packers this week...
I've left Jordan Love off here. While Love didn't look good, I also don't think the young quarterback looked actively bad. He turned some trash into treasure a few times on Sunday, as he has plenty over the last several weeks. Game plan elements and execution on the plays called set Love up for an atrocious performance.
The offensive stats appear at first glance to be an indictment on Love, but don't get that twisted: They say more about LaFleur and the coaching staff than they ever could about Love.
Back to LaFleur, it's hard to understand, much less justify how and why the game plan is being rolled out the way it is. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for 13 carries all game. Shotgun passing plays were called on the goal line. There's never a guaranteed right play to call, but the time to be inventive and unpredictable is not necessarily when you're trailing and trying to merely stack up some good plays.
Extremely tough circumstances for the Packers, who host the Rams next Sunday at home.