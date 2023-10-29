3 Packers to blame for fourth-straight loss with season teetering on the edge
The Packers haven't won since their electric comeback win in Week 3. Here's who is to blame for this week's L.
By Josh Wilson
Jaire Alexander
Unlike Douglas, his defensive counterpart on the opposite side, Jaire Alexander, doesn't have weeks of goodwill built up to help protect his reputation. Alexander has graded 66.3 in coverage. OK, but not quite good. He's been a disappointing fixture on the defensive end the last several weeks.
Though the game wasn't as up for grabs here, Alexander got burned too:
The Packers were stil in this one until these late touchdowns came, punished by the Vikings red zone passing attack. The inability from the secondary to lock down receiving threats when it mattered most may not have lost the game for Green Bay, but it sure helped keep it completely out of reach.
A rookie's fresh legs might have been to Jordan Addison's advantage in this particular instance, but Alexander's reaction was clearly a half-step behind here making his chances of making a play on the ball a longshot.
To go along with that touchdown, Addison pulled in 82 yards on seven catches, one of several receivers Kirk Cousins and Jaren Hall were able to find all afternoon.
Plays like this make it look as if some of the team is simply resigned to the cause, which is even more alarming than just getting beat. That, ultimately, feels like a coaching problem, which brings us to our third to-blame...