3 Packers to blame for fourth-straight loss with season teetering on the edge
The Packers haven't won since their electric comeback win in Week 3. Here's who is to blame for this week's L.
By Josh Wilson
While no team really gets to feel truly good about itself leaving on Sunday considering the Vikings may have lost Kirk Cousins for the foreseeable future, the Packers sure feel worse.
At least the odds at a top draft pick improved, right?
After a 24-10 loss to fall to 2-5, here's who bears the blame for Green Bay.
Rasul Douglas
With the game still 10-3, Rasul Douglas was complicit in a T.J. Hockensen touchdown that allowed Hockensen to show off his route-running ability more than his physicality. Giving up a touchdown is never good, but for tight ends like Hockensen, sometimes you have to accept that they can simply go up for a jump ball and haul it in no matter how good the coverage is.
In this case, though, Hockensen just gets open off a good route. Or, perhaps, he gets lucky off a huge Packers miscommunication:
While there is also potentially some fault to share here for Jonathan Owens who moved to the right, Douglas adjusted far too late to fill in the gap and gave an easy, meaningful touchdown to the Vikes.
Douglas has performed well most of the season, graded 80.7 by PFF, including an 85.6 in coverage, 10th-best among all players with at least 100 snaps in coverage.
This key play, though, a massive game-changer that swung the likelihood of a win far lower for Green Bay.