Vikings' Kirk Cousins carted off the field after non-contact ankle injury
The Minnesota Vikings could face a lengthy absence for their QB after Sunday's ankle injury.
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a troubling injury blow early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 8 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
Kirk Cousins hopped to the sideline on one leg after suffering a non-contract injury to his right lower leg. He was carted back to the locker room and promptly ruled out of the game with what the Vikings termed an ankle injury.
The close-up doesn't provide much insight, but it's never a good sign when an injury occurs from a simple planting of the foot.
Cousins, 35, is in the final year of his contract. He now faces a potentially extended absence.
Kirk Cousins suffers non-contact ankle injury in Vikings vs. Packers
There's no point in playing doctor here. We won't know the full extent of Cousins' injury until the medical staff can engage in proper testing. Expect him to receive an MRI in the days to come as Minnesota looks to nail down the exact nature of Cousins' ailment.
With his future contract status up in the air, it's the worst possible time for Cousins to get hurt. The Vikings have turned their season around with a few victories after their dreadful start to the season, but any time missed by Cousins would constitute an irreparable blow to Minnesota's offense.
Prior to the injury, Cousins completed 23-of-31 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. He was replaced by rookie Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick out of BYU.
The Vikings will presumably lean on the rookie Hall if Cousins is forced to miss any time. Minnesota has been reluctant to engage in Cousins trade conversations up to this point, so the franchise clearly values the veteran QB. Hall is hardly viewed as the long-term replacement. So, with Cousins' status in doubt, Minnesota's uncertain future does come into sharp focus.
All we can hope for is a swift recovery for Cousins. That's what is important here.
We will have updates here at FanSided as more information becomes available.