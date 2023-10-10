3 Packers to blame for unacceptable loss to Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Green Bay Packers fell 17-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Here are three Packers to blame.
By Kristen Wong
Somewhere, the Detroit Lions are celebrating like it's the Super Bowl. A second consecutive loss for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night means one thing: the illusion of the Jordan Love era is crumbling.
The Packers looked by far the worst offensive team on the field. Defensively, the Packers' D only allowed two touchdowns and came up with several big plays. Not too many complaints there (just one major one, which rhymes with Bo Jerry).
On the offense, Matt LaFleur has some soul-searching to do. In what felt like the sloppiest primetime game of the week (and the Cowboys played the 49ers last night), the Packers struggled to create consistent rhythm and ultimately got let down by their supposed franchise quarterback of the future.
Here are three Packers who deserve the blame after Week 5's 17-13 loss to the Raiders.
Jordan Love
Was it just yesterday when cheeseheads were singing the praises of their new Aaron Rodgers? Well, things are starting to take a downturn for Jordan Love, and the honeymoon phase of Love's start in Green Bay may be definitively over.
Love went 16-of-28 for 182 yards and threw zero touchdowns against three interceptions, including the game-ending pick that sealed the Packers' loss.
Just five games into his full-time starter job, Love should be allowed more time to develop, more time to see the field and work out his progressions. This loss doesn't fall squarely on him.
However, as the face of the Packers' new-look offense, every mistake he makes will be magnified that much larger, and he has to accept that he's going to be scrutinized more than he ever was.
On Monday, Love's attempts to stretch the field vertically fell pathetically short (literally). According to Warren Sharp, he was 3-of-11 on passes thrown over five yards, averaging -0.78 EPA per attempt. All three of his interceptions also came on deep throws.
Love and LaFleur have to find a way to make this offense hum. Love's chemistry with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs was spotty at best, and except for a few nice dots, he's struggling to take care of the football more so week after week.
Where was prime Week 1 Jordan Love? That's what Packers fans would like to know.