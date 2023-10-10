3 Packers to blame for unacceptable loss to Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Green Bay Packers fell 17-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Here are three Packers to blame.
By Kristen Wong
Luke Musgrave
It pains us to include tight end Luke Musgrave on this list because he was in truth one of the Packers' more reliable weapons. He finished the game with a team-high six catches for 34 yards.
While Musgrave has proven himself as a verifiable run blocker and has served as Love's safety net at times, he could be better.
His YAC numbers, for one, are nothing to write home about. Musgrave often went down to the ground after the first contact, and one would expect a tight end of his size to be able to break some tackles and muster at least a few extra yards every play.
There was also an instance in the first quarter when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur blew up at Musgrave for an unknown reason. Was Musgrave's work ethic not up to par (ala Chase Claypool)? Did he get his routes wrong?
Whatever it was, LaFleur was furious enough to bench Musgrave for a stretch in the second quarter.
Musgrave (and Romeo Doubs) also recorded a heart-sinking drop late in the fourth quarter. It's not as heinous a crime as Kadarius Toney's season-opening butterfingered performance, but it still sucks.