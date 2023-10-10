3 Packers to blame for unacceptable loss to Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Green Bay Packers fell 17-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Here are three Packers to blame.
By Kristen Wong
Joe Barry
Some NFL fans get excited about Patrick Mahomes' mind-bending throws. Others can't wait to see Christian McCaffrey to escape into space or Cooper Kupp to extend a key drive.
We, on the other hand, are rubbing our hands eagerly in anticipation for November 12 when the Packers take on the Steelers because that will be the ultimate battle of dumps, the sewer showdown between two despised creatures of vermin, the matchup that pits the most fireable coordinators against each other. Matt Canada, meet Joe Barry.
All this to say: defensive coordinator Joe Barry made at least two head-smacking choices that had Packers fans calling for his early retirement.
As a whole, the Packers' defense delivered for the most part. The run defense was predictably slushy, but Green Bay managed to limit Davante Adams to four catches for 45 yards. Most of that was probably due to Josh McDaniels' criminal misuse of a bona fide WR1. Still, Green Bay allowed only two touchdowns and can head home with their heads high.
Barry, however, will have to stick around for a brutal interrogation and answer two questions: Why was Preston Smith (and Quay Walker) guarding Davante Adams at one point? And what was up with that end zone defensive formation?
The 30-year-old Smith is a fine linebacker in his own regard, but no one -- absolutely no one -- should expect him to cover the opposing team's No, 1 threat. We're no defensive geniuses, but maybe sticking your most talented defensive back (Jaire Alexander) on Adams would give you the best chance at stopping him.
Then there's this baffling photo that shows the Packers' defense in their end zone facing a Raiders' 2nd-and-6. With Las Vegas lined up at the 10-yard line, Barry lined up his defensive backs.... ten yards off the line.
The result was a fairly easy pass to Jakobi Meyers in multiple yards of open space, who then used his momentum to waltz into the end zone.
Joe Barry, you have a season's worth of explaining to do.