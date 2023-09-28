3 Packers who could lose starting jobs with poor TNF performance vs Lions
The Packers are off to a relatively good start to their 2023 season, but that doesn't mean everyone is safe... These three players could lose starting jobs if they fail to perform on Thursday.
By Josh Wilson
The Green Bay Packers, 2-1, have played some good football to start their first year of the Jordan Love era. No one wanted to see Aaron Rodgers' 2023 season start off in such a devastating way, but the truth is that the Packers do look prescient for transitioning from Rodgers to Love when they did.
An optimistic view will tell you that Jordan Love is coming along nicely, and without two of the team's best offensive weapons in Christian Watson (has not played) and Aaron Jones (only played in Week 1) thus far.
A more pessimistic view will tell you the Packers have only outscored their opponents in six of 12 quarters thus far. A late comeback against New Orleans in Week 3 was exciting, but the Saints were without the first two running backs on their depth chart, and Jameis Winston was throwing the ball for the entire second half.
So, the Packers, despite their winning record, can not rest on their laurels, especially after they needed a masterclass in offensive performance from Jordan Love in the fourth quarter to win on Sunday. With an all-important divisional game on Thursday night, these players are possibles to lose starting jobs if they struggle to perform.