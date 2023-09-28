3 Packers who could lose starting jobs with poor TNF performance vs Lions
The Packers are off to a relatively good start to their 2023 season, but that doesn't mean everyone is safe... These three players could lose starting jobs if they fail to perform on Thursday.
By Josh Wilson
Jon Runyan
Here's a stat Packers fans should love: The offensive line is protecting the quarterback, having given up zero sacks so far this year. Love has been sacked three times but those can be attributed to non-OL blockers or Love's own decision-making, at least according to Pro Football Focus.
That's great news, especially considering David Bakhtiari has been out the last two weeks and is expected to miss Week 4 as well. He is the highest-graded PFF OL player in the NFL this season, albeit in just his one game.
That doesn't mean things have been perfect on the line, though, and Bakhtiari's replacement, Rasheed Walker, is sure to lose his starting role if he doesn't perform well or if Bakhtiari gets back to the fold in Week 5.
Walker has given up two hurries, two hits, and two penalties, all worst among lineman for Green Bay. He's got massive shoes to fill, to be sure, but also is struggling compared to his starting counterparts.
Joe Runyan's seat is getting hot, too. He has given up one QB hit and one hurry, but the Packers don't have many replacement options for him since their only other guard is Royce Newman and Sean Rhyan, both more comfortable on the left side. Zach Tom, questionable for Thursday night, has been another sore spot.