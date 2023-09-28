3 Packers who could lose starting jobs with poor TNF performance vs Lions
The Packers are off to a relatively good start to their 2023 season, but that doesn't mean everyone is safe... These three players could lose starting jobs if they fail to perform on Thursday.
By Josh Wilson
Jaire Alexander
The Packers pass defense has been middle of the road so far this year. Not great, but also not bad. Just good. Sometimes, that's all you need, but every team, of course, wants to be as good as possible. This is an area they could look to make some changes.
Alexander has the fourth-worst grade in coverage among cornerbacks on the Packers roster, and has allowed a second-worst 75 percent of targets to go completed, a team-worst 103 yards and second-worst 17.2 yards per reception. A surprising development for the two-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro.
Alexander is questionable for Week 4 against the Lions, so he may earn some grace if he struggles in the matchup, especially considering he is typically matched up with the best receiver on the other side. Keisan Nixon has a better grade in coverage and could earn some extra snaps if Alexander is limited, and a strong performance might bump him up to starter if the Packers have any doubts about Alexander moving forward.
The Lions bring Amon-Ra St. Brown to the matchup, who Alexander could very well be tasked with defending. At limited health, that might not be a fun one to watch...
Ultimately, it would be a bit of a shock to see Alexander lose his starting job altogether, but no doubt it could be in question for a few weeks especially if he is not at full strength.