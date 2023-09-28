3 Packers who could lose starting jobs with poor TNF performance vs Lions
The Packers are off to a relatively good start to their 2023 season, but that doesn't mean everyone is safe... These three players could lose starting jobs if they fail to perform on Thursday.
By Josh Wilson
Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed, all things considered, has performed quite well for a rookie wide receiver. He has an inexperienced -- but clearly, competent -- quarterback throwing him the ball and has racked up nine receptions that have moved the sticks (eight first downs) for 49.3 yards per game and 7.4 yards per target.
Reed was launched up to a starting role after Week 1, and he may not be for long, or even tonight, with Christian Watson expected to make his season debut.
Reed has the lowest catch percentage and is the only player to have dropped a pass (he has dropped two of his 11 catchable targets).
The other reason Reed is possible to get moved back to a bench role is that he's great situationally... The Packers have given him 25 percent of his targets in the red zone, and five of his catches have been for 30 yards or more. When the Packers need a big play or to go up for six (two touchdowns this year), he can easily be placed in. He'll be impactful even without the "starter" designation, and as a rookie, it may also be a better way to ease him into a larger role.
Reed had solid games in Weeks 1 and 2 but struggled slightly against a strong New Orleans Secondary in Week 3, where Dontayvion Wicks actually took a step forward.
Thanks to Watson's return, the Packers may have been likely to bring Reed off the bench even if he performs well in Week 4. The good news is Reed is not a bad player, and Love clearly has plenty of youthful receiver depth to utilize.