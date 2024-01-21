3 Packers who won’t be back in 2024 after Divisional Round loss to 49ers
The Green Bay Packers' playoff run ended after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Here are three Packers who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
What a year it has been for the Green Bay Packers. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Packers, with Aaron Rodgers traded off the team and Jordan Love taking over as starting quarterback, the team made the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Not only that, but the Packers picked up a dominant 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round, becoming the first seventh seed to pick up a victory in the playoffs. On Saturday, the Packers had the chance to pick up another upset win at the expense of the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers.
The Packers gave it their all and actually looked like the better team for most of the game. However, the 49ers were able to pick up the 24-21 game after a rushing touchdown by Christian McCaffrey with a little over a minute left in regulation. Pair that with a bad interception thrown by Love, and the 49ers are heading to the NFC Championship Game.
There is nothing for the Packers to be ashamed of. They exceeded expectations this year, and their future looks very bright. Now, it's up to general manager Brian Gutekunst to bolster their roster to help them not only return to the playoffs next year but also guide them to a Super Bowl win.
When players enter, players have to go. Here are three Packers players who won't be back in 2024.
3. Jon Runyan, G
If this playoff run showed us anything, it's that Love has the potential to make some clutch plays. Giving the quarterback ample time in the pocket to survey the field and find the open man downfield would certainly help. When it comes to the offensive line, it wouldn't hurt to make some additions. There will be some openings.
Jon Runyan Jr. is set to become a free agent this offseason after spending four years with the team as a sixth-round pick out of the University of Michigan. The team does have the left side of the offensive line set with Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins. Not to mention, Zach Tom had come into his own as the starting right tackle. Right guard could be an area to address this offseason with Runyan set for a new contract.
This season, Runyan allowed 21 pressures, 13 quarterback hurries, six quarterback hits, and two sacks on 962 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Runyan also picked up six penalties, the second-most among offensive linemen.
The Packers could stand to check out free agency for some offensive line help, especially if they free up some cap space. If not, there's always the NFL Draft, where the Packers hold eight picks. Either way, the Packers should look for upgrades along the offensive line outside of the organization.