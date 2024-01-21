3 Packers who won’t be back in 2024 after Divisional Round loss to 49ers
The Green Bay Packers' playoff run ended after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Here are three Packers who won't be back next season.
2. David Bakhtiari (if pay cut can't be negotiated)
This would be a tough decision for the Gren Bay Packers to make. David Bakthiari had been a cornerstone for the team's offensive line since entering the league in 2013 out of Colorado University, helping protect Aaron Rodgers' blindside. But now, the Packers could be in a position to move on from Bakhtiari.
Bakthari has proven, when healthy, to be one of the top left tackles in the game. The thing is, Bakhtiari hasn't been able to play a full season since 2019. Late in the 2020 season, the offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL. In 2021, Bakhtiari played in just one game. Then, this season, Bakhtiari was active for one game before being ruled out for the entirety of the year due to a knee injury.
Now, for the tough decision. Bakhtiari will enter the final year of his four-year, $92 million contract in 2024 and carries an exorbitant $40 million cap hit. With the Packers needing to build around Love and bolster the roster to make a Super Bowl run in the near future, they need to free up cap space. While cutting Bakhtiari would result in the team eating $19.1 million in dead money in 2024, it frees up spending money in free agency.
The Packers could try to negotiate a contract restructure this offseason. If that doesn't work, it could be time for Green Bay and Bakhtiari to move on.