3 Packers who won’t be back in 2024 after Divisional Round loss to 49ers
The Green Bay Packers' playoff run ended after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Here are three Packers who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
1. A.J. Dillon, RB
Last offseason, we saw NFL teams initially refuse to pay running backs top dollar. That was evident when the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders placed franchise tags on Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, respectively. But there was progress, as Jonathan Taylor scored a three-year, $42 million extension with the Indianapolis Colts.
But for the Packers, you can expect the team to move on from A.J. Dillon.
Dillon was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the same year the Packers selected Jordan Love with their first-round pick. This draft pick seemingly spelled the end of Aaron Jones' time in Green Bay. While Dillon did show promise during his time with the Packers, it's without question that Jones is the star running back for the team, and he has shown no signs of regression despite time missed due to injuries.
This season, Dillon saw his production drop, posting a career-low 3.4 yards per carry average after recording 613 yards and two touchdowns on 178 carries (15 games, six starts). That is a far cry from the year before, in which Dillon ran for 770 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns on 186 carries.
Dillon is set to become a free agent, and it's unknown how much he could command. But the Packers could decide to save money and address other areas of need with their cap space. Drafting a running back could be an option for the Packers this offseason.