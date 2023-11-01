3 Packers who won’t be back in 2024 after surviving trade deadline
This trio of Green Bay Packers may have survived the trade deadline but likely won't be calling Lambeau Field home in 2024.
By Luke Norris
Preston Smith, LB
Just because Preston Smith will have three years remaining on his contract following the 2023 campaign doesn't necessarily mean he'll be back with the Packers in 2024.
Remember in the intro when I said that trading Rasul Douglas could signify that the Packers are ready to rid themselves of some hefty contracts to create a healthier salary cap situation over the next few years? Well, that's precisely what could happen with Preston Smith.
Truth be told, I was expecting Green Bay to ship him out of town on Tuesday, as they likely could have gotten plenty of decent draft picks in return. One of the few Packers having a solid season, the nine-year veteran is second on the team in sacks with four, trailing only Rashan Gary (4.5), and has also recorded two pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Sure, simply releasing Smith in the offseason would only save the Packers $2.519 million in 2024, as they'd take a dead cap hit of $13.988 million. But his contract would then come off the books the following season, which would save Green Bay salary cap hits of $17.507 million in 2025 and $18.207 million in 2026.
If the Packers opt not to simply cut Smith, they could always look for a trade partner during the offseason. Either way, this could very well be the Mississippi State alum's last season at Lambeau.