3 Packers who won’t be back in 2024 after surviving trade deadline
This trio of Green Bay Packers may have survived the trade deadline but likely won't be calling Lambeau Field home in 2024.
By Luke Norris
A.J. Dillon, RB
With Aaron Jones having already missed several games and still not at 100% as he continues to deal with the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1, the Packers really didn't have the option to deal A.J. Dillon at the trade deadline.
But as the 2020 second-round selection is set to hit the market at the conclusion of the 2023 season, I wouldn't expect the Packers to bring Dillon back.
While the 25-year-old sadly leads Green Bay in rushing yards with 266, he's averaging a career-low 3.1 yards per carry.
Now, that's certainly not all his fault, as the Packers' offensive line is easily one of the worst in the NFL, as evidenced by the fact that Dillon is averaging just 1.5 yards before contact. But he's also struggled to break tackles at times.
While easily affordable now, as he's earning just over $1.33 million on the final season of his rookie deal, Dillon will likely command a bit more in free agency.
And with the Packers currently set to take a $17.717 million cap hit on Jones next season, they'll likely look for a cheaper backup than A.J. Dillon.