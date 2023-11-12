3 Patriots not named Mac Jones on the verge of losing their jobs after Colts loss in Germany
We apologize to everybody in Germany who bought tickets to watch the Patriots vs Colts game.
By Kristen Wong
The Patriots lost to the Colts in Week 10 in Germany in one of the most forgettable games of the season.
The Colts' offense didn't generate much of anything. The Patriots' offense didn't generate much of anything. This game came down to who disappointed more, and the answer to that question is always Mac Jones.
But other than Jones, which Patriots players could be on the verge of losing their jobs after this ugly loss?
Jones and Bill Belichick are the low-hanging fruit. These are three other Patriots who should be looking for a new home ASAP.
Bailey Zappe
Zappe only played two minutes of the game, so he doesn't carry nearly as much blame as Jones.
However, his game-ending pick was just... bad. It started with a fake-spike, which was likely the strange brain-child of Bill Belichick. It ended with Zappe throwing the ball into double coverage and getting picked off.
Zappe going long on that play wasn't the problem. The Pats needed a touchdown and had zero timeouts within the final minutes. Zappe had no choice but to throw a deep ball.
Zappe just made the wrong decision. His wideouts running down the right and left sidelines were much more open -- had Zappe opened up his vision and seen those players, he could've started potential game-winning drive.