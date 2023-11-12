3 Patriots not named Mac Jones on the verge of losing their jobs after Colts loss in Germany
We apologize to everybody in Germany who bought tickets to watch the Patriots vs Colts game.
By Kristen Wong
Cameron Achord
Bill Belichick's fake-spike trick play was weird.
Also weird was one special teams play in the second quarter. We can only assume special teams coordinator Cameron Achord drew this up and got the thumbs up from Belichick.
On a Colts punt, the Patriots chose to put virtually all their players at the line of scrimmage and left no one to return the kick.
The idea behind this was to generate pressure on the Colts kicker and maybe get a block or a turnover.
The special teams play ended up backfiring as the Colts' punt went for 70 yards, pinning the Patriots deep into their own territory. With New England's offense already handicapped, that play didn't help the Patriots at all to get back into the game.