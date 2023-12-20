3 Patriots who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The New England Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention and have an important offseason ahead of them. Here are three Patriots who may not return for the 2024 season.
By Scott Rogust
Mike Gesicki is lost in the tight end shuffle in New England
Mike Gesicki began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, so the New England Patriots knew him well. In his five seasons with the Dolphins, Gesicki recorded 231 receptions for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns on 370 targets (81 games, 31 starts).
But after the 2022 season, the Patriots shocked the world by signing Gesicki to a one-year contract. The Patriots already had Hunter Henry on the roster but were looking for a one-two punch after they moved on from Jonnu Smith.
This season, Henry has dominated the amount of passing play snaps he's received with 414, per Pro Football Focus. In those snaps, Henry caught 42-of-62 targets for 419 yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns.
As for Gesicki, he received 269 passing snaps, where he caught 22-of-32 targets for 188 yards and a touchdown.
With Henry's presence on the roster, it's hard to see Gesicki being able to get those TE1 snaps. Gesicki is set to be a free agent at the end of this season and could very well receive some interest from teams. Gesicki does have the talent to be a productive tight end, and he should get the opportunity elsewhere on another team that has a better quarterback situation than in New England.