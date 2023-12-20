3 Patriots who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The New England Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention and have an important offseason ahead of them. Here are three Patriots who may not return for the 2024 season.
By Scott Rogust
Entering the season, the belief was that the New England Patriots would have a rough go of things, especially with how much their division rivals in the AFC East had improved. But no one could have guessed that the Patriots would have one of the worst records not only in the conference but in the entire NFL.
In Week 14, the Patriots were officially eliminated from playoff contention despite the fact they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18. This past weekend, the team lost 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs to see their record fall to 3-11.
This is unfamiliar territory for the Patriots ever since head coach Bill Belichick took over as head coach in 2000. There are going to be a lot of tough questions that will be asked after the season. So, who won't be back for the Patriots after this season? Here are three candidates, whether it's due to performance or the fact they could be hot commodities in free agency.
Trent Brown could cash-in as a free agent, opening door for New England exit
If there is one area of a football team that is heavily prioritized in the offseason, it is the offensive line. It's hard for offenses to succeed without quality-to-elite blockers in the passing and running games. For those looking for an offensive tackle, Trent Brown could be a candidate for teams.
The Patriots brought Brown back to the team in 2021 for his second stint with the team. He previously joined the team in 2018 for one season and helped the team win Super Bowl 53.
Brown missed most of the 2021 season due to a calf injury. In 2022, he was tied for the fifth-most sacks allowed with eight in 17 games played. But this season, Brown has been a bright spot for New England.
Through 10 games this season, Brown played 558 offensive snaps, where he allowed 15 total pressures, five quarterback hits, and three sacks.
If Brown were to hit the open market at the age of 30, he would still be one of the better offensive tackles available. When healthy, he has shown this season that he is more than capable of helping hold back the opposition. If he were to be a short-term option, he could receive a bunch of interest from teams.