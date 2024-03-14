3 perfect Packers free agent targets to still sign who’d push team to Super Bowl contenders
The Green Bay Packers have made strides to improve the roster and build on last season's success this offseason, but these three free-agent targets would solidify their status as Super Bowl contenders.
By Lior Lampert
1. Tyron Smith
There are few blindside tackles in the NFL better than Tyron Smith when healthy, but injuries have plagued the two-time All-Pro in recent seasons, which played a role in the Dallas Cowboys decision to allow him to hit the open market.
Smith appeared in 13 games this past season, his highest tally since 2019, illustrating how difficult it has been for him to stay on the field. However, he still graded as one of PFF’s best tackles in 2023, earning AP All-Pro Second Team honors despite missing four weeks.
After cutting longtime veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari, who spent 11 seasons in Green Bay, and losing Jon Runyan to the New York Giants, the Packers need Smith to come in and protect Jordan Love – who projects to become one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks and players when he signs his next contract.
Green Bay relied on 2022 seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker to start at left tackle and keep Love upright in 2023. Though he was never a primary concern along the offensive line, Smith offers an immediate upgrade at one of the league’s premium positions.
The stud left tackle will have no shortage of suitors in free agency, but given his injury history, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him settle for a team-friendly deal, making him an even more appealing player to pursue.
Smith and Packers guard Elgton Jenkins would form an impenetrable left side of the offensive line.