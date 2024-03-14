3 perfect Packers free agent targets to still sign who’d push team to Super Bowl contenders
The Green Bay Packers have made strides to improve the roster and build on last season's success this offseason, but these three free-agent targets would solidify their status as Super Bowl contenders.
By Lior Lampert
2. Stephon Gilmore
After signing stud safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $67 million contract, the Packers have more work to do this offseason to patch up their secondary, specifically their cornerback room. Green Bay re-signed slot corner Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine, but they could benefit from an external acquisition.
2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore would be an ideal target for a Packers team lacking experience on the back end.
Gilmore showed no signs of age in his lone season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, recording a career-high 68 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble while playing 94 percent of the team’s defensive snaps en route to earning an overall PFF grade of 74.4.
Moreover, the team can no longer rely on 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes, who has failed to stay healthy since showing flashes of potential as a rookie. Stokes has appeared in 12 of 34 possible regular season games over the past two seasons, dealing with multiple concerning injuries that required surgery.
The duo of Gilmore and Jaire Alexander would give the Packers arguably the best cornerback tandem in the NFL and put Green Bay that much closer to contending for a Super Bowl next season.