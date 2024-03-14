3 perfect Packers free agent targets to still sign who’d push team to Super Bowl contenders
The Green Bay Packers have made strides to improve the roster and build on last season's success this offseason, but these three free-agent targets would solidify their status as Super Bowl contenders.
By Lior Lampert
The Green Bay Packers have been one of the busiest teams in the NFL this offseason as we enter the new league year and the official start of free agency.
From hiring a new defensive coordinator to releasing longtime fan-favorite veterans like David Bakhtiari and Aaron Jones to making splash signings, such as Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney, Green Bay has been moving parts. Moreover, they’ve yet to finalize a long-term contract extension for franchise quarterback Jordan Love, who Spotrac projects to receive a four-year, $200 million deal.
The Packers front office, led by general manager Brian Gutekunst, has been actively doing their part to upgrade the roster heading into the 2024 campaign after a surprising yet impressive run to the NFC Divisional Round this past season. However, Green Bay still has needs they must address to establish themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
These three free-agent targets are still on the open market and can elevate Green Bay to new heights if the team signs them.
3. Jerome Baker
Now that the Packers have officially released former All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell, the team needs a starting inside linebacker. What better way to address said need than by bringing in arguably the best free agent remaining at the position, Jerome Baker?
A versatile defender, Baker was released by the Miami Dolphins after the two sides couldn’t agree to terms on a contract restructure, per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. However, Schefter notes that Miami “left the door open” for him to return, suggesting the decision to cut him was more of a cap casualty than a move because of his play.
In 13 games last season, Baker logged 78 combined tackles, four quarterback hits, three pass deflections, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and a touchdown, grading as an above-average linebacker in coverage according to PFF.
Baker would fill a void left by Campbell and arguably provide an instant upgrade, considering the latter show has failed to replicate his production from 2021, while also serving as the veteran field general of a young Green Bay defensive unit and roster. Moreover, he’d serve as a guiding hand for young linebackers on the team like Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie.
The Packers don’t need to break the bank to sign Baker and can even get away with offering a short-term deal depending on his market despite him hitting the open market for the first time in his career.