3 perfect trades to put the Pittsburgh Steelers over the top next season
The Steelers need to trade some big-name players if they want to get back to a Super Bowl.
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs again in 2023. It was the 11th time in Mike Tomlin's 17-year career. Tomlin also continued his streak of never having a losing season, finishing 2023 with a 10-7 record.
Despite all the winning, Tomlin has not won a Super Bowl in 15 years. After his 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills this season, some thought it might be the end of the Tomlin era in Pittsburgh, but they were wrong.
Tomlin still has gas left in the tank, and he still has a pretty good team. Their opponents this past season did average more yards and points per game than the Steelers, but it seems like they are just a few pieces away from hoisting the trophy again and allowing their coach to ride off into the sunset a champion.
The biggest issue the team needs to address is their cap situation. They are $7 million over the cap as of right now for 2024, so some tough moves will need to be made. Some will be cuts, some will be through restructures, and some will be through trades. The trades the team needs to make will break the hearts of Steelers fans, but it is for the greater good of the team going forward.
Here are three perfect trades to put the Pittsburgh Steelers over the top next season. They will send two Pro Bowl players packing, bring in a future Hall of Famer, and add to their draft capital. They will do all three of these, while simultaneously bringing their cap number down.