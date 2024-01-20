3 perfect trades to put the Pittsburgh Steelers over the top next season
The Steelers need to trade some big-name players if they want to get back to a Super Bowl.
Steelers trade for Russell Wilson
The quarterback position for the Steelers in 2023 was embarrassing. While Mason Rudolph gave the team a spark down the road, and into the playoffs, everyone would agree he is not the quarterback of the future for them, as he's barely the quarterback of right now. Mitchell Trubisky isn't going to lead the team to the promised land either.
In 12 games this season, Kenny Pickett, the team's first-round pick in 2022 was the starter. He averaged just 172.5 yards per game. He completed an abysmal 62 percent of his passes and managed just six touchdowns. That's a touchdown every other game. That will not get you to the playoffs next season, let alone the Super Bowl.
The Denver Broncos sent notice to the league they are ready to move on from Russell Wilson. Head coach Sean Payton benched Wilson for the final two games of the regular season, despite him having a pretty good year. He had a 66.4 completion percentage for 205 yards per game, and the most impressive stat of his, 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. That's four times as many touchdowns as Pickett.
While many think that Wilson will be released by the Broncos, a team like Pittsburgh could swoop in and grab him for a first-round pick swap with the Broncos to keep him from hitting the open market. The Broncos love the idea because then they are not on the hook for $40 million in 2024 and $50 million in 2025 if he is cut after June 1st. The Broncos could pick up half of Wilson's contract, and Pittsburgh gets their man, plus moves from pick No. 20 to pick No. 12 in the draft.