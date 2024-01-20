3 perfect trades to put the Pittsburgh Steelers over the top next season
The Steelers need to trade some big-name players if they want to get back to a Super Bowl.
Steelers trade Diontae Johnson to the Patriots
Agreeing to pay $17 million of Wilson's contract puts the Steelers $24 million over the cap for 2024. It's time to start making some tough moves, and if you are a Steelers fan, you won't like this one, and you will really hate the next one. Trading Diontae Johnson will save the team $8 million dollars next season, bringing their cap space down to $16 million over.
Johnson was an effective player this season, and you'd think you would want to keep him, to keep your new quarterback happy. He was targeted 87 times in 2023, hauling in 51 catches for 717 yards and five touchdowns. He was the second-best receiver on the team, and the best receiver is on a cheaper deal and wants the ball more.
George Pickens has been a little bit of a headache, but he was targeted 106 times this season. He caught 63 balls for 1,140 yards. Not only that, but he also is on his rookie deal, with a cap hit of just $1.8 million next season. Fewer targets for Johnson means more targets for Pickens. The Steelers would still have Allen Robinson as a temporary No. 2.
The Patriots are desperate for wide receiver help, and if they can grab Johnson for a second-round pick swap, they do it. They get a legitimate No. 1 receiver, and all they had to do was drop 17 spots in the second round, giving the Steelers the No. 34 overall pick in exchange for Johnson and No. 51.