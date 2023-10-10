3 Phillies to blame for blowing it big time in Game 2 vs. Braves
The Philadelphia Phillies took a lead into the eighth inning of NLDS Game 2. They came out with a loss.
1. Jeff Hoffman
When it comes down to it, the Phillies bullpen is most to blame for blowing the game. Specifically, Jeff Hoffman, who gave up the winning home run.
At the end of a strong playoff outing, Zack Wheeler gave up a seventh-inning home run to see his lead cut to just one run before being replaced by Jose Alvarado. Alvarado took care of business, striking out two to get out of the seventh, then generating an out to start the bottom of the eighth. So things started alright for the bullpen.
That's when Hoffman took the mound and things went downhill.
Hoffman inherited one out and no men on base. He promptly hit Ronald Acuña Jr. with his first pitch, which turned out to be a portent of things to come. In a 3-2 count against Austin Riley, he hung a slider for the Braves batter to blast into the stands for the go-ahead runs.
The Phillies called on Hoffman with a lead to protect and he wasn't able to do it. It's really that simple. The loss is on him, literally.
Philadelphia needs their bullpen to take care of business if they want to advance. A blown save in Game 2 doesn't bury them in the series, but it certainly gives the Braves new life.