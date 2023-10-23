3 pitchers the NY Mets can trade for to make the 2024 playoffs
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the New York Mets are in need of pitching reinforcements. They could trade for these three pitchers to improve their chances of making the playoffs.
By James Nolan
3. Milwaukee Brewers, Corbin Burnes
The New York Mets have reportedly been interested in trading for the Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes for a while now. With Stearns coming from Milwaukee, we could see a deal between the two teams this offseason.
Burnes has been one of the best starters in the NL since 2020 and the three-time All-Star is just entering his prime too, as he’s only 29 years old. The Brewers could be inclined to trade him with one year on his rookie contract remaining, and the fact that the organization might look to rebuild.
Stearns could use some of his young prospects to ship away for Burnes, as the Mets could seriously use the former Cy Young. Going into 2023 the team had to bank on the aging aces, but if they got Burnes he would be another ace for the Mets in the prime years of their career.
The Brewers ace had three consecutive All-Star appearances since 2021 and has rarely missed time. In his last three seasons, Burnes has a 33-21 record with a 2.94 ERA.
In 2023, the Mets had the 19th-ranked rotation in MLB. With the rumors of Burnes being on Milwaukee’s trade block, New York should be on the phone once the offseason officially begins.