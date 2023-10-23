3 pitchers the NY Mets can trade for to make the 2024 playoffs
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the New York Mets are in need of pitching reinforcements. They could trade for these three pitchers to improve their chances of making the playoffs.
By James Nolan
2. Tampa Bay Rays, Tyler Glasnow
The Tampa Bay Rays are rumored to be interested in dealing Tyler Glasnow this offseason, and the Mets could be the perfect team to send him off too.
It wouldn’t take as big of a trade package to acquire the Rays starter as some of the other pitchers on the block this offseason. Glasnow is an effective starter, but his flaws cannot be ignored.
The 30-year-old has never had a season with 30 starts. His career high in games started was 2023 with 21. Glasnow also has a terrible track record in the playoffs, as he has a 2-6 career record in the postseason.
When healthy, Glasnow is a reliable starter though. He does have elite potential, but his health prevents him from showing it consistently. In 2019 he pitched to a 1.78 ERA but only started 12 games. 2021 was very similar, as the veteran had a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts.
If the Mets don’t want to give up a haul, but still improve the staff then the Rays starter could be the right guy to trade for. If New York does end up making a deal for Glasnow with Tampa Bay this offseason, it will certainly be a risky move.