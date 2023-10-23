3 pitchers the NY Mets can trade for to make the 2024 playoffs
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the New York Mets are in need of pitching reinforcements. They could trade for these three pitchers to improve their chances of making the playoffs.
By James Nolan
1. Cleveland Guardians, Shane Bieber
Among starting pitchers who’ve appeared in at least 110 games since 2019, Shane Bieber has the fourth-best ERA, with a 3.06. Injuries held him back from being at the top of his game in 2023, but the former Cy Young has been one of the most consistent starters in baseball for the past few years.
At just 28 years old, Bieber has a lot of good years left. The Mets would be a great fit for Bieber, as they could use long-term stability after failing with the aging aces experiment.
Outside of this season and 2021, Bieber has rarely missed time. In 2022, the 2x All-Star threw 200 innings, all while holding his ERA to 2.88.
Not only would Bieber offer the Mets consistency, but he also can dominate opposing teams. His Cy Young season was truly remarkable, as he held a 1.63 ERA while leading the league in strikeouts and wins.
The Guardians could use some young talent, especially considering Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee are ready to take over the rotation after impressive rookie seasons.
Cleveland would be a perfect fit for some of New York’s top prospects, as the Mets have quite a few intriguing young players in the minors. With Bieber having just one year remaining on his rookie contract, the Guardians could think about moving him so they don’t lose him for nothing.
If the Mets were to trade for Bieber, that would give them another high-level pitcher atop the rotation. With the struggles the rotation faced in the 2023 season, Stearns's first order of business should be bringing in reliable pitching. Going after the former Cy Young might just be the move to make if the Mets want to reach the 2024 playoffs.