3 pitchers the Mets can sign that aren’t overpriced Scott Boras clients
The New York Mets have been relatively quiet this winter, making frugal moves to bolster their roster for 2024. Here are three pitchers they can sign that are within their price range.
By Curt Bishop
1. Zack Greinke
The best remaining free agent starter not named Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell is likely Zack Greinke, though his stats from the 2023 season are quite alarming.
In 30 appearances, he posted a 5.06 ERA and had a record of 2-15.
Still, he has been in the league since 2003 and has plenty of accolades to his name, such as a Cy Young, six All-Star appearances, and six Gold Gloves, and he is another pitcher who is durable and can take the ball every fifth day.
Greinke turned 40 years old last October, so he likely doesn't have many years left. But at this stage of his career, he isn't going to cost a fortune.
The mid-level starting pitching market is thin at the moment, but Greinke might have the best track record out of everybody still available.
The Mets are highly unlikely to pursue Montgomery or Snell, but Greinke provides solid veteran leadership and can set an example for some of the Mets' younger players.
Greinke has spent most of his career with the Kansas City Royals but has also pitched with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Houston Astros.