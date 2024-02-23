3 pitchers the Mets can sign that aren’t overpriced Scott Boras clients
The New York Mets have been relatively quiet this winter, making frugal moves to bolster their roster for 2024. Here are three pitchers they can sign that are within their price range.
By Curt Bishop
2. Michael Lorenzen
Lorenzen is certainly an interesting pitcher in that he can be used as a starter and reliever.
He may not be your typical innings eater, but he is durable and would come at a very reasonable price for teams that may be interested.
Lorenzen earned his first All-Star nod last season with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline. He went 9-9 and posted an ERA of 4.18 in 29 appearances, 25 of which were starts, though he struggled in Philadelphia to the tune of a 5.51 ERA in 11 appearances.
The veteran right-hander is a solid pitch-to-contact option and somebody who has experience pitching in the NL East.
He has spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, but also made a brief stop with the Los Angeles Angels before his time in Detroit and Philadelphia.
If he's not starting, he can be used as a long relief option in the event of an injury.
Lorenzen is also a veteran who has been around for quite some time and has been successful at the Major League level.
We'll see if the Mets choose to target him in the coming weeks.