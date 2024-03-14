3 pitchers Yankees need to add after missing on Dylan Cease trade again
The New York Yankees missed out on starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the San Diego Padres. Here are three pitchers the Yankees should add now.
By Scott Rogust
2. Mike Clevinger, Free Agent
The starting pitching options in free agency are rather thin. Besides Michael Lorenzen, Mike Clevinger stands out as one of the top pitchers available.
Mike Clevinger began his career with the Cleveland Guardians. In his five years in Cleveland, Clevingr recorded a 3.20 ERA, a 1.196 WHIP, a 42-22 win-loss record, 584 strikeouts, and 204 walks in 523.1 innings (101 games, 88 starts).
This past season, Clevinger pitched for the Chicago White Sox. In 24 starts in Chicago, Clevinger posted a 3.77 ERA, a 1.226 WHIP, a 9-9 win-loss record, 110 strikeouts, and 40 walks in 131.1 innings.
There is a fit for Clevinger in New York. The minor league pitching coordinator in Cleveland who worked with Clevinger was none other than Matt Blake, the current pitching coach for the New York Yankees. Bringing in a pitcher that Blake has familiarity with could help the transition period.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray lists Clevinger as a potential option for the Yankees but notes that there are other teams "currently in the mix" for the ex-Cleveland starter.