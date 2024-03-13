MLB Insider: The truth about Gerrit Cole’s injury status, and why Yankees should be worried
New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole is expected to miss one-to-two months with a right elbow injury, as first reported by Jon Heyman and Mark Sanchez of the New York Post.
Here’s what we know: Initial imaging has NOT shown a UCL tear. Cole’s MRI has been reviewed by multiple doctors, including renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who requested an in-person visit to examine Cole’s elbow. So until ElAttrache fully examines Cole, no one knows the true extent of the injury that resulted in the star pitcher having difficulty recovering between spring starts.
Cole, 33, has been one of baseball’s best and most durable pitchers. Since signing him to a $324 million contract, he has emerged as the face of the Yankees’ rotation, posting a 3.08 ERA in 664 innings in the Bronx. He’s a vital piece of the Yankees’ World Series aspirations in 2024 and the fact he has to miss time – let alone potentially two months – is a crushing blow.
The remainder of the Yankees’ rotation includes Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt and Cody Poteet or Luke Weaver. Despite the Cole injury, the Yankees are not expected to be in the hunt for Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, and a trade for Dylan Cease sounds unlikely at this time.
If the Yankees do look outside the organization, perhaps free-agent right-handers Michael Lorenzen and Mike Clevinger could be options. Neither will command lucrative salaries on one-year deals and despite the 110% luxury tax, wouldn’t result in the team breaking the bank. But there are other teams currently in the mix for both starting pitchers.
No matter who the Yankees add, they are not Cole. No one is. Which is why the Yankees, who are about to begin a World Series or bust season, are holding their breath as they await definitive word on the state of their superstar pitcher’s elbow.